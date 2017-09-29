U.S. lawmaker says Karabakh deserves international recognition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chair Frank Pallone Jr. has stressed Nagorno Karabakh’s (Artsakh) status as a fully functioning state after visiting the nation on September 18, in conjunction with an exchange of U.S. and Armenian Members of Parliament.

Pallone said Artsakh deserves international recognition because it legally separated from the Soviet Union, exercising its self-determination with a referendum. It then defended itself in a difficult war and proceeded to set up a democracy that exercises transparency and has achieved a level of economic development that is remarkable, considering the forces aligned against the country.

“Shushi is being transformed in one generation from a city that was mostly destroyed to one that has roads, housing, and schools that are modern and up to date. A lot of this is with the help of the Armenian diaspora. I visited a technical school financed primarily by French philanthropists. The students are eagerly learning building and construction trades that will be important to the continued redevelopment of Artsakh. Its facilities and equipment were similar to schools in the U.S.,” Pallone said.

“Stepanakert looks almost completely rebuilt from the time of the Artsakh War. The Parliament is housed in a new building. Construction continues throughout the city with a new landmark church and completed hospital. I addressed the parliament and met with the speaker separately about the need for the U.S. to play a large role in the Minsk process. The settlement must guarantee that Artsakh remain Armenian as an independent nation or part of Armenia. We also discussed the extent to which Azerbaijan continues its military buildup with its oil reserves and receives advanced equipment from other countries,” Pallone added.

“The Armenian Caucus members intend to follow up in Congress to see how we can cut off assistance to Azerbaijan, as long as they continue military action against Artsakh. We will push for conference building measures with Azerbaijan that might prevent an unintended war. We will also seek continued U.S. aid to eliminate land mines and promote economic development in Artsakh,” Pallone concluded.

Read also:U.S. state of Michigan recognizes Karabakh independence