Armenia says there are no occupied territories in Karabakh
September 29, 2017 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There are no occupied territories in Nagorno Karabakh, andTurkey's defense minister proved once again that Ankara has no place in the process of the settlement of the conflict, Armenia's deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Thursday, September 28, Aysor.am reports.
Sharmazanov's comments came after defense minister Nurettin Canikli said that the "liberation of Karabakh, which is a part of Azerbaijan, is vital, and Azerbaijani territories will sooner or later be liberated from Armenian occupation."
"Turkey has a clear pro-Azerbaijani stance, having provided military, political and economic assistance to Baku and supported Azerbaijan's criminal policies during the Four-Day War in April last year," Sharmazanov said.
The deputy speaker added that Turkey has no right to speak about occupation as it has illegally captured 38% of Cyprus, which is a member of the European Union.
Top stories
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
The issue of leaving the coalition is off Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun's agenda, Davit Lokyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
EU envoy hopes Armenian-Turkish border will open 'in the near future' The envoy emphasized "keen interest in Armenian and Turkish societies for enhancing people-to-people contacts."
Iran says may "take options" if U.S. leaves nuclear deal The U.S. will be in a better position if it remains committed to the nuclear deal, Zarif said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
Stolen Aivazovsky painting found in Switzerland According to Irina Volk, Aivazovsky's "View of Revel" created in 1845, was going to be showcased at Switzerland's Koller auction house.
Four Armenian grandmasters brace for Isle of Man Round 7 After six rounds, Sergei Movsessian (Armenia) will face Ivan Sokolov (the Netherlands) with 4.5 points each.