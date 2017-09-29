Armenia says there are no occupied territories in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - There are no occupied territories in Nagorno Karabakh, andTurkey's defense minister proved once again that Ankara has no place in the process of the settlement of the conflict, Armenia's deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Thursday, September 28, Aysor.am reports.

Sharmazanov's comments came after defense minister Nurettin Canikli said that the "liberation of Karabakh, which is a part of Azerbaijan, is vital, and Azerbaijani territories will sooner or later be liberated from Armenian occupation."

"Turkey has a clear pro-Azerbaijani stance, having provided military, political and economic assistance to Baku and supported Azerbaijan's criminal policies during the Four-Day War in April last year," Sharmazanov said.

The deputy speaker added that Turkey has no right to speak about occupation as it has illegally captured 38% of Cyprus, which is a member of the European Union.