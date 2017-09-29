Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' remake returning as a TV movie
September 29, 2017 - 11:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Sanderson sisters will cast a new spell on small screen. Disney Channel has announced plans to remake the 1993 cult classic "Hocus Pocus" as a TV movie. The original movie starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, and was directed by Kenny Ortega, AceShowbiz says.
It follows Max Dennison, a young boy who accidentally resurrects the 17th century witches, known as the Sanderson sisters (played by Midler, Najimy and Parker), while exploring an abandoned house with his sister and their friend. With the help of his little sister and an immortal boy-turned-talking black cat named Thackery (not Zachary) Binx, Max has to send the witches back to the grave.
The original was based on a story by Mick Garris and Kirschner and written by Neil Cuthbert and Garris. While it was not a critical or commercial success when first released, the movie has become a cult classic, thanks largely in part to its annual broadcasts on Disney Channel and Freeform (formerly ABC Family).
The new take is being written by Scarlett Lacey ("The Royals"), with David Kirschner, producer on the original movie, on board to executive produce. Ortega is not involved in the project. The original cast is not expected to return for the remake.
Twitter users have taken to the micro-blogging site to express their disappointment with the plan to recast the characters. "This #HocusPocus remake news is bringing up painful memories of when they recast Marnie in the Halloweentown sequels. #NotMyMarnie," Andy Swift of TVLine commented.
