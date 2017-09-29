Stolen Aivazovsky painting found in Switzerland

PanARMENIAN.Net - A stolen painting by outstanding Russian seascape artist of Armenian origin Ivan Aivazovsky was withdrawn from sale in an auction house in Switzerland, official representative of Russia's interior ministry Irina Volk has said, according to TASS.

The INTERPOL National Central Bureau and the culture ministry determined the location of the stolen work of art, which has a special value for the cultural heritage of Russia, Volk said.

According to her, Aivazovsky's "View of Revel" created in 1845, was going to be showcased at Switzerland's Koller auction house. The original name of the painting is "The Sea".

Currently, work is underway to return the painting to Russia.

A number of exhibitions and events worldwide celebrate the artist's 200th birth anniversary.