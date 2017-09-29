Mkhitaryan might have influenced Utd's decision to re-sign Ibrahimovic: MEN

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has transformed into a player on the cusp of world-class status and is starting to influence the club's transfer activity, the Manchester Evening News said in an article on Friday, September 29.

According to the publication, the Armenia international might have unwittingly influenced United's decision to re-sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"Ibrahimovic insisted last month this would be 'the season of Mkhitaryan' and their relationship has bloomed in Manchester. The extrovert and introvert had met before they became teammates through their mutual agent and have spent time with each other's families, striking up an unlikely friendship," the article says.

"Ibrahimovic has taken a particular shine to Mkhitaryan despite his playful viral videos with Pogba and Mkhitaryan was amused by the media glare after he was photographed dining at Bem Brasil with the Swede last season. Swedish journalists telephoned the M.E.N. to enquire whether Ibrahimovic had assembled his latest clique.

Ibrahimovic is one of a handful of players who has Jose Mourinho's ear and that influence has transmitted onto the pitch through Mkhitaryan, the article says, adding thatMourinho is now prepared to set United up to play to Mkhitaryan's strengths.

Commenting his relationship with the 28-year-old Armenian playmaker, Mourinho said last mont "I think he understands me and, to be honest, I understand him."