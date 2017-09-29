Sarah Jessica Parker says no ‘Sex and the City 3' happening

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed what fans have been dreading since Daily Mail TV broke the news that the studio shelved the third “Sex and the City”movie over Kim Cattrall's demands… it’s not happening, Extra says.

“It’s over… we’re not doing it,” said the star, who looked stunning in Monse.

She went on to explain, “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Parker was attending the New York City Ballet Galawith husband Matthew Broderick.