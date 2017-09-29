Moldova president to visit Armenia in November

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moldovan president Igor Dodon met on Friday, September 29 Armenia's ambassador to the country Jivan Movsisyan to discuss several issues, including his official visit to Armenia in the first half of November this year, the president said in a Facebook post.

"We agreed that there is a potential for the development of bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, especially in the trade and economic sector," Dodon said.

The Moldovan leader said that over the 25 years of diplomatic relations with Armenia, major steps have been taken to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"During the meeting, we stressed the important contribution of Moldova's Armenian Diaspora in forging relations between our countries, especially their participation in the reconstruction of the cultural-historical complex Manuc Bei Palace."

The mansion is named after diplomat and merchant of Armenian origin Manuc Bei Mirzaian, whose son, Murat, initiated the construction of the manorial villa.