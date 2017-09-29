Moldova president to visit Armenia in November
September 29, 2017 - 19:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Moldovan president Igor Dodon met on Friday, September 29 Armenia's ambassador to the country Jivan Movsisyan to discuss several issues, including his official visit to Armenia in the first half of November this year, the president said in a Facebook post.
"We agreed that there is a potential for the development of bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, especially in the trade and economic sector," Dodon said.
The Moldovan leader said that over the 25 years of diplomatic relations with Armenia, major steps have been taken to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
"During the meeting, we stressed the important contribution of Moldova's Armenian Diaspora in forging relations between our countries, especially their participation in the reconstruction of the cultural-historical complex Manuc Bei Palace."
The mansion is named after diplomat and merchant of Armenian origin Manuc Bei Mirzaian, whose son, Murat, initiated the construction of the manorial villa.
Top stories
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
The new agreement that will soon be signed between Armenia and the European Union poses no risks for Russia, Edmon Marukyan has said.
By the time he was a teenager, he had already participated in several group and solo exhibitions in Armenia and throughout Europe and Asia.
Partner news
Latest news
Sarah Jessica Parker says no ‘Sex and the City 3' happening She explained, “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story."
Islamic State sent elite troops, tanks to Syria from Iraq: media The reinforcements sent by IS included elite shock troops (inghamasis), battle tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and gun-trucks.
Level of bribery down in Armenia in past year, new report shows Armenia takes the 61st spot among 137 economies reported, Azerbaijan is the 63rd, while Georgia is ahead on the 30th position.
Mkhitaryan might have influenced Utd's decision to re-sign Ibrahimovic: MEN According to the publication, the Armenia international might have unwittingly influenced United's decision to re-sign Ibrahimovic.