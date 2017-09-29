OSCE PA members honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims

PanARMENIAN.Net - Members of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Committee on Political Affairs and Security visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Friday, September 29, the Armenian parliament said in a statement.

Accompanying the guests was Armenian lawmaker Khosrov Harutyunyan.

The OSCE delegates laid flowers at the eternal fire and paid tribute to the memory of 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.

Also, the guests toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) to learn more about the tragedy and watch the exhibits displayed there.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenian in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.