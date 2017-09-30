// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Exhibition on Urartian cities and natural landscape on view in Armenia

September 30, 2017 - 12:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An exhibition titled Heritage and Nature: Urartian Cities and Natural Landscape opened on Friday, September 29 at Erebuni Museum in Yerevan in the framework of the European Heritage Days in Armenia.

The exhibit seeks to show the nature's role and importance in the process of the creation and preservation of the Urartian heritage.

Special illustrated information posters feature some Urartian settlements revealing the peculiartities of building cities in natural settings, proper use of natural landscape, as well as the importance of building canals, artificial lakes and bridges for the development of agriculture.

The exhibition will run through October 29.

