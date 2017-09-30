Exhibition on Urartian cities and natural landscape on view in Armenia
September 30, 2017 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An exhibition titled Heritage and Nature: Urartian Cities and Natural Landscape opened on Friday, September 29 at Erebuni Museum in Yerevan in the framework of the European Heritage Days in Armenia.
The exhibit seeks to show the nature's role and importance in the process of the creation and preservation of the Urartian heritage.
Special illustrated information posters feature some Urartian settlements revealing the peculiartities of building cities in natural settings, proper use of natural landscape, as well as the importance of building canals, artificial lakes and bridges for the development of agriculture.
The exhibition will run through October 29.
Top stories
Miguel Sapochnik will return for the eighth-and-final season of "Game of Thrones" (which will consist of six episodes total).
No one is saying when Cameron will complete the unprecedented feat of shooting a quartet of blockbuster-budget 3D films in sequence.
Foo Fighters scores their second No. 1 album on Billboard 200 as their latest album "Concrete and Gold" debuts atop the chart.
One fan noticed massive work being done on the Winterfell set that hints at a potential big battle in the episodes to come.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party sums up Garo Paylan's visit to Armenia Paylan "met with Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, prime minister Karen Karapetyan and foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan."
Descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors in law school Hall of Fame “Nobody can say your name,” she recalls. “That hasn’t changed, but now they call me ‘Judge.’” (It’s pronounced HOOO-ree.)
Dan Yessian's 'An Armenian Trilogy' commemorates Genocide centennial Watson, a singer from Detroit, will perform "I See Wings," a song written using music from the third part of "An Armenian Trilogy."
Armenia's Sergei Movsesian shares third spot after Isle of Man R7 With a total of 6.0 points, reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen is the sole leader of the competition.