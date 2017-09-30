Armenia's Sergei Movsesian shares third spot after Isle of Man R7

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Sergei Movsesian shares the third spot with Varuzhan Akobian of the United States and several other chess players after scoring 5.0 points in seven rounds of the Isle of Man tournament.

Gabriel Sargissian, also representing Armenia, lags behind with 4.5 points, while Krikor Mekhitarian (Brazil) has only 3.0 points.

With a total of 6.0 points, reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen is the sole leader of the competition, followed by Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Pavel Eljanov,Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Emil Sutovsky, with 5.5 points each.

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian just recently won the World Chess Cup.