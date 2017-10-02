John Malkovich sends message ahead of Armenia visit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hollywood starJohn Malkovich has sent a video message about his upcoming visit to Armenia in the framework of Khachaturian international festival in Yerevan.

“I am here in quite rainy San Sebastian in the best country, in Spain. I’m gonna see you soon, I look forward to that,” the actor says in the message.

Also, Malkovich confirms he’ll arrive in Yerevan on the 9th of October, and that the show is on the 11th.

As reported earlier, the opening of the 5th Khachaturian International Festival will feature performances by John Malkovich on October 11.