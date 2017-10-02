Armenia, EU consider revision of roaming tariffs

PanARMENIAN.Net - The agenda of negotiations between the Eastern Partnership countries and the EU was complemented with proposals on harmonization of tariffs for roaming, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian told a press conference on Monday, October 2.

The minister was addressing reporters following a meeting with Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

According to him, Armenia has close ties with Europe and intends to expand comprehensive cooperation with the bloc in areas of mutual interest.

"The signing of the Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership Agreement with the EU in November at the EU-Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels could be one of the most important achievements," Nalbandian said.

"Our agenda is complemented with new content. There are proposals to harmonize tariffs for roaming between the EU member states and the Eastern Partnership countries, as well as providing loans for small and medium-sized businesses in local currency."

Also, Nalbandian said the stimulation of communication between peoples is high on the Armenia-EU agenda. Liberalization of the visa regime, he said, is an important element in deepening the ties between the two sides.

Armenia and the European Union will sign a new framework agreement in November.