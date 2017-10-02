Armenia, EU consider revision of roaming tariffs
October 2, 2017 - 15:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The agenda of negotiations between the Eastern Partnership countries and the EU was complemented with proposals on harmonization of tariffs for roaming, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian told a press conference on Monday, October 2.
The minister was addressing reporters following a meeting with Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.
According to him, Armenia has close ties with Europe and intends to expand comprehensive cooperation with the bloc in areas of mutual interest.
"The signing of the Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership Agreement with the EU in November at the EU-Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels could be one of the most important achievements," Nalbandian said.
"Our agenda is complemented with new content. There are proposals to harmonize tariffs for roaming between the EU member states and the Eastern Partnership countries, as well as providing loans for small and medium-sized businesses in local currency."
Also, Nalbandian said the stimulation of communication between peoples is high on the Armenia-EU agenda. Liberalization of the visa regime, he said, is an important element in deepening the ties between the two sides.
Armenia and the European Union will sign a new framework agreement in November.
Top stories
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
The issue of leaving the coalition is off Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun's agenda, Davit Lokyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
WWII U.S.-Armenian vets awarded France’s highest military honor These veterans “were selected to be awarded the Legion of Honor for their contribution to the liberation of France in World War II.”
From dream to achievement: Ralph Yirikian's advice to future leaders VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian had an open lecture titled “Dream and Achieve” on September 29 DoubleTree by Hilton.
Armenia's Arsen Julfalakyan wins bronze at int'l wrestling tournament In the 75kg weight category, Arsen Julfalakyan won a bronze medal, while Sargis Kocharian (85 kg) was unable to compete for medals.
U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group to visit Armenia 'this week' "The U.S. supports a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict," the U.S. embassy in Armenia statement said.