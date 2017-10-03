No 'confirmed information' that Armenians injured in Las Vegas
October 3, 2017 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia possesses no confirmed information on its citizens or nationals among the victims or the injured in Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, October 1, foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a tweet.
"Honorary Consul of Armenia in Las Vegas maintains constant communication with local authorities and law enforcement bodies," he said.
When a gunman opened fire at a country music concert in Las Vegas, killing at least 50 and injuring more than 500 more, concert-goers ran for safety. Backstage, the scene was equally chaotic.
The city of Las Vegas has established a Family Reunification Center to help connect relatives with the more than 500 people who were injured.
In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.
Read also: Dan Bilzerian was backstage during deadly Las Vegas mass shooting
