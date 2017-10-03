Serj Tankian composes, records music for "Furious"
October 3, 2017 - 11:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - World-famous American rock musician of Armenian origin, System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian, has completed the soundtrack for "Furious", a Russian historical fantasy film directed by Ivan Shurkhovetskiy.
The lyrical composition titled "A Fine Morning to Die" is a result of collaboration between IOWA lead vocalist Ekaterina Ivanchikova and Tankian,Kino-teartr.ru reports.
Produced by Central Partnership, the film tells about the Golden Horde times and a warrior, Ryazan knight Evpaty Kolovrat, who lead his squad to fight back khan Batu.
The film will hit big screens in Russia November 30, 2017.
