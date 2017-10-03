Armenia among top 5 countries in NGT Awards' gastro-tourism section

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the top 5 countries in the National Geographic Traveler Awards' Gastronomic and Agrotourism category, analytical agency TurStat reports after going through the first results of Internet voting.

In addition to Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Italy and Sweden also made it to the top 5.

Austria is so far the best place for ski holidays, Cyprus is the best option for family travels, Italy is ideal for sightseeing vacations, Argentina fits best for adventures, Japan is best for exotic holidays, Israel boasts pretty great recreational activities, while China is the "Discovery of the Year".

Voting is open by October 15.