Special website launched to shed light on Four-Day War in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - A dedicated website shedding light on the Four-Day War in April 2016 was launched with the efforts of Armsec Scientific Educational Center and the Center for Strategic Studies of the Yerevan State University.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Nagorno Karabakh which left hundreds dead on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.

The site (www.april2016.am) covers everything starting from military operations and the lives of those who perished to the current stage of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

A FAQ section details the current state of affairs, causes for the conflict and the possible ways to overcome them, as well as the role of the rare and the civilian population during wartime.

Also, the website offers analytical materials, articles, interviews that throw light on the conflict and Armenia's strategic concerns and can be useful both for Armenian and foreign audiences.

The platform is available in Armenian, Russian and English, while a special page in the Azerbaijani language can be reached by Azerbaijan-based users.