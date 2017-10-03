BTS breaks new record on Billboard Hot 100
October 3, 2017 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - BTS (a.k.a. Bangtan Boys) continues to score feat internationally. After having their album "Love Yourself 'Her' " entering the top 10 of Billboard 200, they now posted a new record on Billboard Hot 100 with their song "DNA", AceShowbiz reports.
The album's track, which debuted at No. 85 last week, surges to No. 67 this week (on the October 14 list). It marks the highest-charting Hot 100 title ever by a K-pop group, passing the No. 76 peak of Wonder Girls' "Nobody" in 2009.
The track's new peak was boosted by its streaming gain as "DNA" has also debuted on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart at No. 38. According to Nielsen Music, the song was streamed 11.4 million in the U.S. (up 114 percent) in the week ending September 28.
BTS' popularity has grown rapidly and globally since the release of their 2016's album "Wings", which peaked at No. 26. Last week, BTS' latest album "Love Yourself 'Her' " landed at No. 7 on Billboard 200, becoming the first K-Pop effort to hit the top 10 on the albums chart.
"Love Yourself 'Her' " is the act's first album following their victory as Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year. The set is also BTS' first album to have an American distribution.
Recently, the group reached more than 8.74 million followers on Twitter, surpassing popular rapper G-Dragon's 8.72 million followers to become the most followed Korean act on the micro-blogging site. The "Blood Sweat & Tears" hitmaker, which is known for their large social media presence, took to Twitter on Tuesday, October 3 to pay tribute to the victims of Las Vegas shooting.
