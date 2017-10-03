Armenian and foreign designers to feature at Yerevan Fashion Week
October 3, 2017 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan Fashion Week Golden Lace will be held in the Armenian capital from October 5 to 8.
Founder of the fashion community AFD-International fashion day and organizer of Yerevan Fashion Week Naira Niazyan said in a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net that the event will feature eight designers from Armenia, Russia and Belarus.
Particularly, Gayane Martirosyan (Armenia), Veronika Kanashevich (Belarus), Evoshka style (Belarus) by designer Evoshka Obied Youssef from Syria, Leya.me (Russia), Alexandra Kozlovskaya (Belarus), Alena Stepina (Russia), MAVITA brand by designer Tatevik Manukyan (Armenia), MP Wood (Armenia) will display their creation during the four-day fashion event.
An International Exhibition of Jewelry and Watches will take place on the same days in Yerevan.
Legendary Russian couturier Vyacheslav Zaitsev opened the fashion week in Yerevan back in May.
