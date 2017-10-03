Armenia's football team is quite dangerous at home: PZPN chief
October 3, 2017 - 16:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The national team of Poland has not yet won any games in Armenia, head of the Polish Football Association (PZPN) Zbigniew Boniek said, adding that the Armenian team are quite dangerous when playing at home.
"Let's remember, at least, our first match with the Armenians. We were able to snatch a last-minute victory despite the fact that they had lost to Romania with a score of 0: 5 in an earlier match,"Boniek said.
The former football player noted that the match with Armenia is more important than the one with Montenegro.
2018 World Cup qualifying between Armenia and Poland will be held on Thursday, October 5 at the Republican stadium in Yerevan.
