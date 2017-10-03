// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's football team is quite dangerous at home: PZPN chief

Armenia's football team is quite dangerous at home: PZPN chief
October 3, 2017 - 16:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The national team of Poland has not yet won any games in Armenia, head of the Polish Football Association (PZPN) Zbigniew Boniek said, adding that the Armenian team are quite dangerous when playing at home.

"Let's remember, at least, our first match with the Armenians. We were able to snatch a last-minute victory despite the fact that they had lost to Romania with a score of 0: 5 in an earlier match,"Boniek said.

The former football player noted that the match with Armenia is more important than the one with Montenegro.

2018 World Cup qualifying between Armenia and Poland will be held on Thursday, October 5 at the Republican stadium in Yerevan.

Related links:
A1plus.am: Збигнев Бонек: «Сборная Польши пока еще не побеждала в Армении»
 Top stories
Fans rage as Mkhitaryan’s scorpion goal not nominated for FIFA awardFans rage as Mkhitaryan’s scorpion goal not nominated for FIFA award
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
Mkhitaryan has transformed into mainstay at Man United: SportskeedaMkhitaryan has transformed into mainstay at Man United: Sportskeeda
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Levon Aronian beats Hou Yivan to World Chess Cup 'round of sixteen'Levon Aronian beats Hou Yivan to World Chess Cup 'round of sixteen'
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
Armenia's Levon Aronian launches World Chess Cup with victoryArmenia's Levon Aronian launches World Chess Cup with victory
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Lifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at Junior World Championships
Marcos Pizzelli signs contract with Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab FC
Jose Mourinho accused of tax fraud while at Real Madrid
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says 'had no time for football' as a schoolkid
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
ICRC launches War Surgery Seminar for Armenian medics On 2 October, a three-day War Surgery Seminar started in Dilijan organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross Delegation in Armenia.
24% more passengers used services of Armenian airports Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 24% in the nine months of 2017 against the same period last year
Armenia, Russia pledge to seek for peaceful Karabakh settlement The sides discussed ways of cooperation in the economic sector and within various international and regional organizations.
Armenian and foreign designers to feature at Yerevan Fashion Week Organizer of Yerevan Fashion Week Naira Niazyan told PanARMENIAN.Net that the event will feature eight designers from Armenia