// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

ICRC launches War Surgery Seminar for Armenian medics

ICRC launches War Surgery Seminar for Armenian medics
October 3, 2017 - 16:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Monday, October 2, a three-day War Surgery Seminar started in Dilijan organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Armenia in cooperation with the Ministries of Health and Defense.

Two ICRC surgeons, Dr. Andreas Wladis and Dr. Åsa Molde, who have many years of experience treating war-wounded patients in different countries around the world, facilitate the seminar. The aim of the event is to share the ICRC's experience of wound management with local health professionals who work in areas affected by the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and have to assist war-wounded patients, often with limited technical means.

Twenty-one surgeons from civilian and military hospitals of Armenia and Karabakh are attending the seminar. During the seminar, they will learn more about management of complex injuries and weapon wounds, infection control and anesthesia. The participants will also present and discuss challenging cases that they have dealt with in the course of their work.

“Over the past thirty years, the ICRC medical teams collected and analysed information on their surgical activities in conflict situations”, says Nima Dadbin, deputy head of the ICRC Delegation in Armenia. “Our developed standards of treatment with minimum resources are based on the follow-up of more than 100,000 patient cases. We are pleased to have the chance to offer this expertise to Armenian surgeons, who in turn will reinforce our specialists’ knowledge through sharing of experience”.

The War Surgery Seminar is organized for the second time in Armenia. Last year, 80 surgeons took part in a similar three-day workshop.

 Top stories
Monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in TallinnMonument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in Tallinn
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Health ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to ArmeniaHealth ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to Armenia
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The SmithsonianArmenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The Smithsonian
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
LGBT-themed social advertising posters installed in Armenian capital
Direct flights from Tehran to Gyumri may be launched: Armenia GDCA
Citizen Observer submitted 96 complaints over Armenia elections
Air temperature expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
24% more passengers used services of Armenian airports Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 24% in the nine months of 2017 against the same period last year
Armenia, Russia pledge to seek for peaceful Karabakh settlement The sides discussed ways of cooperation in the economic sector and within various international and regional organizations.
Armenia's football team is quite dangerous at home: PZPN chief The former football player noted that the match with Armenia is more important than the one with Montenegro.
Armenian and foreign designers to feature at Yerevan Fashion Week Organizer of Yerevan Fashion Week Naira Niazyan told PanARMENIAN.Net that the event will feature eight designers from Armenia