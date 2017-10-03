ICRC launches War Surgery Seminar for Armenian medics
October 3, 2017 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On Monday, October 2, a three-day War Surgery Seminar started in Dilijan organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Armenia in cooperation with the Ministries of Health and Defense.
Two ICRC surgeons, Dr. Andreas Wladis and Dr. Åsa Molde, who have many years of experience treating war-wounded patients in different countries around the world, facilitate the seminar. The aim of the event is to share the ICRC's experience of wound management with local health professionals who work in areas affected by the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and have to assist war-wounded patients, often with limited technical means.
Twenty-one surgeons from civilian and military hospitals of Armenia and Karabakh are attending the seminar. During the seminar, they will learn more about management of complex injuries and weapon wounds, infection control and anesthesia. The participants will also present and discuss challenging cases that they have dealt with in the course of their work.
“Over the past thirty years, the ICRC medical teams collected and analysed information on their surgical activities in conflict situations”, says Nima Dadbin, deputy head of the ICRC Delegation in Armenia. “Our developed standards of treatment with minimum resources are based on the follow-up of more than 100,000 patient cases. We are pleased to have the chance to offer this expertise to Armenian surgeons, who in turn will reinforce our specialists’ knowledge through sharing of experience”.
The War Surgery Seminar is organized for the second time in Armenia. Last year, 80 surgeons took part in a similar three-day workshop.
Top stories
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
Latest news
24% more passengers used services of Armenian airports Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 24% in the nine months of 2017 against the same period last year
Armenia, Russia pledge to seek for peaceful Karabakh settlement The sides discussed ways of cooperation in the economic sector and within various international and regional organizations.
Armenia's football team is quite dangerous at home: PZPN chief The former football player noted that the match with Armenia is more important than the one with Montenegro.
Armenian and foreign designers to feature at Yerevan Fashion Week Organizer of Yerevan Fashion Week Naira Niazyan told PanARMENIAN.Net that the event will feature eight designers from Armenia