Armenia president, EU commissioner talk Karabakh, bilateral ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday, October 2 met with Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations to discuss relations between Armenia and the European Union.

At the meeting, the sides hailed the efficient development process in the EU-Armenia cooperation as evidenced in practice by the construction of Bavra border checkpoint, which was opened the previous day with the support of the European Union.

According to Hahn, the expertise of the Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) testifies that Bagratashen and Bavra checkpoints are among the best outside Europe.

In the run-up to the upcoming EU Eastern Partnership Summit, President Sargsyan and European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Hahn discussed the EU-Armenia cooperation agenda, outlined the steps to take for the furtherance of bilateral relations and, in this context, weighed in on preparations for the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Also, Sargsyan Hahn exchanged views on the regional problems and challenges, including the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.