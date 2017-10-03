// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran wants cooperation with Germany "to uproot terrorism"

Iran wants cooperation with Germany
October 3, 2017 - 17:47 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message to his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for broadening of cooperation to find a peaceful solution to regional crises and uprooting terrorism, IRNA reports.

In his message, Rouhani congratulated German president and people on the occasion of the Day of German Unity on Monday, October 3.

He expressed hope for developing ties and cooperation in all fields and boosting consultations between Iranian and German officials.

The Day of German Unity is the national day of Germany, celebrated on October 3 as a public holiday. It commemorates the anniversary of German reunification in 1990, when the goal of a united Germany that originated in the middle of the 19th century, was fulfilled again.

