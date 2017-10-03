// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

New Hamasyan video gives inside look at European tour (video)

New Hamasyan video gives inside look at European tour
 October 3, 2017 - 17:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jazz musician and composer Tigran Hamasyan launches a European tour, featuring music from his new album, "An Ancient Observer", with a performance at the Philological Association of Parnassos in Athens, Greece, on Saturday, October 7, Nonesuch Records says.

The autumn tour, which continues through the end of November, makes stops in France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Luxembourg, and Hamasyan’s home country of Armenia.

To mark the start of the tour, Hamasyan has released a video giving an inside look at the first leg of his tour following the release of "An Ancient Observer" on Nonesuch Records earlier this year.

"An Ancient Observer" includes ten new compositions, two of which are based on Armenian melodies. Some are through-composed and completely written out, while others are composed with ample space for Hamasyan to improvise. He cites a wide range of influences—from Baroque dance to hip-hop grooves adapted to piano—and the sounds of his native country of Armenia are present, as always. DownBeat exclaims: "It's simply breathtaking."

The Huffington Post calls Hamasyan "one of jazz's most dynamic artists ... [T]he influences of the music are manifold ... though the Armenian influence, which makes his music so uniquely outstanding, is prominent."

Related links:
Nonesuch Records. Watch: Tigran Hamasyan Shares Scenes from the Road Video Ahead of European Shows
 Top stories
John Malkovich sends message ahead of Armenia visitJohn Malkovich sends message ahead of Armenia visit
“I am here in quite rainy San Sebastian in the best country, in Spain. I’m gonna see you soon, I look forward to that,” the actor says.
Sarah Jessica Parker says no ‘Sex and the City 3' happeningSarah Jessica Parker says no ‘Sex and the City 3' happening
She explained, “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story."
Exciting names announced to direct Exciting names announced to direct "Game of Thrones" Season 8
Miguel Sapochnik will return for the eighth-and-final season of "Game of Thrones" (which will consist of six episodes total).
James Cameron starts shooting four ‘Avatar’ consecutive sequelsJames Cameron starts shooting four ‘Avatar’ consecutive sequels
No one is saying when Cameron will complete the unprecedented feat of shooting a quartet of blockbuster-budget 3D films in sequence.
Partner news
 Articles
Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

 Most popular in the section
‘Karate Kid’ sequel series coming to YouTube Red
Next "Game of Thrones" episode leaks online
Fans predict how Donna from "Kevin Can Wait" will die
Jennifer Lawrence's 'Mother' teaser will creep everyone out
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Archive for October 3, 2017
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Syrian army regains control over new positions on key road Syrian army units made new advances in operations against the Islamic State militants in the southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.
Here's how Tesla's first electric semi truck may look like A second piece at the far left of the frame appears to be the fairing that goes on the roof of a truck to help cut down on wind resistance.
Iran wants cooperation with Germany "to uproot terrorism" He expressed hope for developing ties and cooperation in all fields and boosting consultations between Iranian and German officials.
Armenia president, EU commissioner talk Karabakh, bilateral ties Sargsyan Hahn exchanged views on the regional problems and challenges, including the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.