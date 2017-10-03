Here's how Tesla's first electric semi truck may look like
October 3, 2017 - 18:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In less than one month, Tesla plans to unveil its first electric semi truck, and of course that means it’s time for speculation and sleuthing to skyrocket. the latest fodder is a picture of what could be the Tesla big rig that was posted to, deleted from, and reposted to Reddit overnight by a user who nabbed the photo in time, The Verge says.
The picture shows a silver truck with a swept, aerodynamic design sitting on a flatbed in god-knows-where California looking like it’s waiting to pounce on the gas-powered big rig in front of it.
A second piece at the far left of the frame appears to be the fairing that goes on the roof of a truck to help cut down on wind resistance.
