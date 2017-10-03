Syrian army regains control over new positions on key road
October 3, 2017 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian army units made new advances in operations against the Islamic State militants in the southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, killing one of their prominent leaders at the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, SANA reports.
A SANA reporter said that army units established control over new positions on the road of Deir ez-Zor - al-Mayadeen after carrying out intensive operations against dens and gatherings of IS militants.
On the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, army units engaged in violent clashes with IS at the axis of Khsham-Hatlet Fouqani, according to the reporter.
"Scores of militants" were killed in the clashes including one of their prominent leaders nicknamed “Abu Osama” of Tunisian nationality.
The Syrian Air Force also participated effectively in supporting land operations launched by the army through carrying out intensive airstrikes and destroying IS positions in the villages and towns of al-Jnainieh, al-Hussainyieh, Hatla, Muhassan, Sa’alou, al-Taiba, al-Boulail and al-Salhiyia.
The airstrikes expanded to target positions ofSIS terrorists in neighborhoods of Knamat, al-Hamidyieh, al-Ardi, Khasarat and al-Sheikh Yaseen as a number of terrorists were killed and many of their vehicles and fortifications were destroyed.
Top stories
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
The Armenian grandmaster beat Hikaru Nakamura of the United States to take the leader's position and become world's number 2.
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
Partner news
Latest news
Here's how Tesla's first electric semi truck may look like A second piece at the far left of the frame appears to be the fairing that goes on the roof of a truck to help cut down on wind resistance.
New Hamasyan video gives inside look at European tour (video) Jazz musician and composer Tigran Hamasyan launches a European tour, featuring music from his new album, "An Ancient Observer".
Armenia president, EU commissioner talk Karabakh, bilateral ties Sargsyan Hahn exchanged views on the regional problems and challenges, including the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
ICRC launches War Surgery Seminar for Armenian medics On 2 October, a three-day War Surgery Seminar started in Dilijan organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross Delegation in Armenia.