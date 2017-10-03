Syrian army regains control over new positions on key road

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian army units made new advances in operations against the Islamic State militants in the southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, killing one of their prominent leaders at the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, SANA reports.

A SANA reporter said that army units established control over new positions on the road of Deir ez-Zor - al-Mayadeen after carrying out intensive operations against dens and gatherings of IS militants.

On the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, army units engaged in violent clashes with IS at the axis of Khsham-Hatlet Fouqani, according to the reporter.

"Scores of militants" were killed in the clashes including one of their prominent leaders nicknamed “Abu Osama” of Tunisian nationality.

The Syrian Air Force also participated effectively in supporting land operations launched by the army through carrying out intensive airstrikes and destroying IS positions in the villages and towns of al-Jnainieh, al-Hussainyieh, Hatla, Muhassan, Sa’alou, al-Taiba, al-Boulail and al-Salhiyia.

The airstrikes expanded to target positions ofSIS terrorists in neighborhoods of Knamat, al-Hamidyieh, al-Ardi, Khasarat and al-Sheikh Yaseen as a number of terrorists were killed and many of their vehicles and fortifications were destroyed.