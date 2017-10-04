OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to leave Armenia for Azerbaijan Oct 7
October 4, 2017 - 10:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Baku on Saturday, October 7, Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Tuesday.
According to him, the mediators will visit Armenia prior to their trip to Azerbaijan.
"The co-chairs are coming to discuss the agenda of an upcoming meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents," Mammadyarov said.
Also, he said, the envoys "seek to achieve logical results and move the settlement process from a dead end."
Earlier, the U.S. embassy in Armenia said that Andrew J. Schofer, the new U.S. co-chair for the OSCE Minsk Group, will pay his first visit to Yerevan and Baku this week to meet with local officials and to get a firsthand look at the situation on the ground.
