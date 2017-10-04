Armenia's Levon Aronian world's 2nd strongest in URS rankings
October 4, 2017 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian of Armenia and Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.) share the second spot in the list of world's strongest chess players compiled by theUniversal Rating System.
The URS was developed as a result of a collaborative research project funded by the Grand Chess Tour, the Kasparov Chess Foundation and the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis.
There are now four players with a URS rating in excess of 2800 and these players are GM Magnus Carlsen (2867), GM Hikaru Nakamura (2803), Aronian (2803) and GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (2802).
The URS calculates a single overall rating for every chess player which is optimized to represent their strength at classical chess based upon their game results across all time controls.
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
