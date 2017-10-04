VivaCell-MTS: iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus now available for purchase
October 4, 2017 - 11:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Wednesday, October 4 that Apple's latest iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are now available for purchase at the company's service centers.
The price of the iPhone 8 starts from AMD 459 900, while that of iPhone 8 Plus starts from AMD 509 900. The devices can be purchased both in cash and by installment.
A highest-quality waterproof material has been used for the design of the Cupertino company's latest flagships which also provide a wireless charging option.
Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, as well as the much-anticipated iPhone X at its annual event on September 12.
