VivaCell-MTS: iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus now available for purchase

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Wednesday, October 4 that Apple's latest iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are now available for purchase at the company's service centers.

The price of the iPhone 8 starts from AMD 459 900, while that of iPhone 8 Plus starts from AMD 509 900. The devices can be purchased both in cash and by installment.

A highest-quality waterproof material has been used for the design of the Cupertino company's latest flagships which also provide a wireless charging option.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, as well as the much-anticipated iPhone X at its annual event on September 12.