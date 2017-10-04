// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia parliament rejects proposal related to EEU withdrawal

Armenia parliament rejects proposal related to EEU withdrawal
October 4, 2017 - 13:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly on Wednesday, October 4 rejected a proposal on creating a temporary committee for providing conclusions on a draft bill on terminating Armenia's emmbership in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Only 10 lawmakers voted in favor against the 79 MPs who opposed the proposal, Aysor.am reports.

The proposal to leave the bloc was submitted by Yelk bloc whic argued thatthe country's DGP declined 8% in the three years of its membership in the union, the employment rate dropped 13%, international reserves dwindled by 40%, while the government debt grew 10%.

Lawmakers and representatives of the ruling Republican Paty of Armenia have on various occasions ruled out such a scenario.

Related links:
Aysor.am. «Ելք»-ի ներկայացրած նախագծին կողմ էր ընդամենը 10 պատգամավոր
 Top stories
RPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUURPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUU
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Armenia opposition party says has no partners in political arenaArmenia opposition party says has no partners in political arena
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC: Ruling Republicans readying Armenia for Sargsyan’s premiershipANC: Ruling Republicans readying Armenia for Sargsyan’s premiership
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
Armenia’s ARFD not discussing leaving coalition with ruling RPAArmenia’s ARFD not discussing leaving coalition with ruling RPA
The issue of leaving the coalition is off Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun's agenda, Davit Lokyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
Armenia must determine extent of cooperation with West: U.S., UK
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia
Yerevan: No clarity over Armenian-Azeri presidents meeting
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia calls for international effort in countering terrorism Armenia's permanent representative at the UN Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stressed the need for international effort in countering terrorism.
Current situation in eastern Syria after powerful Islamic State offensive The Syrian army successfully re-secured as-Sukhnah from IS by taking back control of the al-Hayl Gas Field from jihadist militants.
Armenia may join U.S.-initiated House Democracy Partnership Armenian ambassador the United States Grigor Hovhannissian on Tuesday, October 3 met U.S. Representative David E. Price.
Armenia expected to improve Doing Business standing According to the speakers, the country will improve its ranking by several points after carrying out all the reforms slated for 2017.