Armenia parliament rejects proposal related to EEU withdrawal

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly on Wednesday, October 4 rejected a proposal on creating a temporary committee for providing conclusions on a draft bill on terminating Armenia's emmbership in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Only 10 lawmakers voted in favor against the 79 MPs who opposed the proposal, Aysor.am reports.

The proposal to leave the bloc was submitted by Yelk bloc whic argued thatthe country's DGP declined 8% in the three years of its membership in the union, the employment rate dropped 13%, international reserves dwindled by 40%, while the government debt grew 10%.

Lawmakers and representatives of the ruling Republican Paty of Armenia have on various occasions ruled out such a scenario.