Two Armenian gymnasts make it to World Championships final
October 4, 2017 - 15:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Artur Davtyan and Harutyun Merdinyan have reached the finals of the 2017 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, currently underway in Montréal, Canada.
Also representing Armenia was Vahagn Davtyan who was unable to proceed after the round of sixteen.
In the history of independent Armenia, this is the first time for the country to have a participant in the final round of the World Championships.
2017 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is the forty-seventh edition of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The competition will run through October 8, 2017,at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
