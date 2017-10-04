// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia expected to improve Doing Business standing

Armenia expected to improve Doing Business standing
October 4, 2017 - 12:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is expected to improve its standing on the Doing Business index compiled by the World Bank.

At a government meeting on Tuesday, October 3, prime minister Karen Karapetyan was briefed about the process of improving the business environment in Armenia.

It was reported, in particular, that 22 of the 49 steps set to be taken this year have already been implemented.

According to the speakers, the country will improve its ranking by several points after carrying out all the reforms slated for 2017.

Karapetyan instructed those in charge to actively cooperate with the representatives of the World Bank to assess the efficiency of the measures and remain in constant contact with business circles.

Doing Business provides objective measures of business regulations and their enforcement across 189 economies. Each economy is ranked according to 10 sets of indicators. These are combined into an overall "ease of doing business" ranking.

 Top stories
Production of optical devices grows sixfold in ArmeniaProduction of optical devices grows sixfold in Armenia
20,149 optical-mechanical devices were manufactured in the reporting period against the 3,388 produced in the same period last year.
Uber, Russia's Yandex will merge in Armenia, five other countriesUber, Russia's Yandex will merge in Armenia, five other countries
Yandex and Uber said they will join forces in the six countries to create a new company operating in some 127 cities.
ADB approves $80 mln loan to help improve energy efficiency in ArmeniaADB approves $80 mln loan to help improve energy efficiency in Armenia
“A more efficient and reliable energy distribution network is important for economic growth in Armenia”, - said Sonali Tang.
Armenia's exports grew by 16.5% in first quarter of 2017Armenia's exports grew by 16.5% in first quarter of 2017
As the National Statistical Service reports, imports to Armenia totaled $803.7 million, registering a 17.9% increase year-on-yea
Partner news
 Articles
Cost-effectiveness or unemployment growth

Armenia’s “useless” manpower

 Most popular in the section
Armenian PM predicts 5000 IT jobs “in the near future”
Georgia's debt to Armenia stands at $11 million: finance ministry
IDeA Foundation pledges to attract $1.3 bn investments into Armenia
Passenger traffic up by 21.6% at Armenian airports
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia calls for international effort in countering terrorism Armenia's permanent representative at the UN Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stressed the need for international effort in countering terrorism.
Current situation in eastern Syria after powerful Islamic State offensive The Syrian army successfully re-secured as-Sukhnah from IS by taking back control of the al-Hayl Gas Field from jihadist militants.
Armenia may join U.S.-initiated House Democracy Partnership Armenian ambassador the United States Grigor Hovhannissian on Tuesday, October 3 met U.S. Representative David E. Price.
Lewandowski says Armenian team will fight to qualify for FIFA world cup "Mkhitaryan missed the last Armenia vs Poland match which didn't stop out rivals from fighting," Robert Lewandowski said.