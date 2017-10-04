Armenia expected to improve Doing Business standing
October 4, 2017 - 12:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is expected to improve its standing on the Doing Business index compiled by the World Bank.
At a government meeting on Tuesday, October 3, prime minister Karen Karapetyan was briefed about the process of improving the business environment in Armenia.
It was reported, in particular, that 22 of the 49 steps set to be taken this year have already been implemented.
According to the speakers, the country will improve its ranking by several points after carrying out all the reforms slated for 2017.
Karapetyan instructed those in charge to actively cooperate with the representatives of the World Bank to assess the efficiency of the measures and remain in constant contact with business circles.
Doing Business provides objective measures of business regulations and their enforcement across 189 economies. Each economy is ranked according to 10 sets of indicators. These are combined into an overall "ease of doing business" ranking.
