Czech Republic denies shipment of weapons to Azerbaijan
October 4, 2017 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Czech Republic hasn't sold weapons and ammunition to Azerbaijan, the president of the Czech Senate Milan Štěch said on Wednesday, October 4 in Armenia.
"The Czech Republic respects the embargo imposed on such dangerous countries and I have no idea how our weapons have reached Azerbaijan," Štěch said.
"I assure you that the Czech authorities and government have not given consent to such a deal."
It was reported earlier that the Czech government agencies and secret services are studying the possible ways by which Czech military equipment could reach Azerbaijan.
At recent military drills in Azerbaijan, two columns of Czech-made Dana self-propelled howitzers and RM-70 multiple-launch rocket systems were reportedly featured.
