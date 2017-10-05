// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Parliament ratifies deal on Armenia-Russia joint military units

October 5, 2017 - 10:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly on Thursday, October 5 ratified the agreement on the creation of Armenian-Russian joint military units, Aysor.am reports.

The document, approved on a vote of 87-7, stipulates that authorized bodies - namely, the defense ministries of both countries - determine the army staff.

The paper says the goal of the initiative is to provide military security for both countries in the Caucasus region.

Russia and Armenia, along with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, are members of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Aysor.am. ԱԺ-ն ընդունեց հայ-ռուսական միացյալ զորախմբի մասին համաձայնագիրը
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

