Erdogan accuses Israel’s intel of supporting Kurdish referendum
October 5, 2017 - 11:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, October 4 that Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad supported Iraqi Kurdistan’s referendum on independence as only Israel would recognize the Kurdish administration, Al-Masdar News reports.
Erdogan made the remarks as he met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, which later said that Tehran and Ankara should respond to the referendum on Iraqi Kurdistan’s independence.
“What is the referendum organized by northern Iraq’s regional administration for? No country in the world apart from Israel recognizes it … A decision made at the table with Mossad is not legitimate, it is illegitimate,” Erdogan said at the joint press conference with Rouhani, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
The Turkish president added that Turkey and Iran agreed on maintaining relations with Iraq’s central government.
Iranian Kurds hold Kurdish flags as they take part in a gathering to urge people to vote in the upcoming independence referendum in the town of Bahirka, north of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq
“Turkey and Iran’s determination on the matter is evident. Turkey will only engage with the central government in Iraq and we certainly term this referendum as illegitimate … As you know, there are steps we, both Turkey and Iran, have taken on the matter. But there are more severe steps we will take in the upcoming period,” Erdogan added.
The vote on Iraqi Kurdistan independence took place on September 25 and resulted in 92.7 percent of voters casting their ballots for the autonomous region’s independence from Baghdad. The authorities of Iraq declared the referendum illegitimate and stressed that they would not hold talks with the regional government.
Photo. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Top stories
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
The Armenian grandmaster beat Hikaru Nakamura of the United States to take the leader's position and become world's number 2.
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
Partner news
Latest news
Violence lies 'at the root of Turkey's denial of Armenian Genocide' Writer Dogan Akhanli has said in an interview with EUobserver that the Turkish regime had embraced violence as a means of rule.
Azeri militarization of Nakhichevan and Karabakh conflict: bellingcat "An exclave that previously had no role in any possible future hostilities is now becoming part of the extended battlefield," bellingcat says.
ANCA sponsors summit on religious liberty across the Middle East The ANCA will welcome legislators, faith leaders, and religious freedom advocates to Washington for a robust agenda of activities.
Instagram opens shoppable photos to thousands of merchants Shopify has been testing the feature throughout 2017, and the company notes that product tags are only visible to users in the US.