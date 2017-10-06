CoE delegation pays homage to Armenian Genocide victims
October 6, 2017 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of Europe on Thursday, October 5 visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Tsitsernakaberd, Yerevan.
PSC permanent Chair Walter Stevens and EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalsky laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the eternal fire, also paying tribute to the memory of those who perished with a moment of silence.
The delegation then toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, with Stevens leaving a note in the book of memories afterwards.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenian in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Syrian army keeps rolling in Deir ez-Zor; new areas liberated the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division and 5th Legion resumed their offensive along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.
Armenian team has long been finished: Int’l media reaction to 1-6 loss to Poland Hovhannes Hambardzumyan headed home for Armenia six minutes before halftime to reduce the lead to 3-1, but the final score leaves no room for words.
14 Armenian weightlifters to take part in European Championships Armenia's U20 and U23 weightlifting teams of young men and women are preparing for the European Championships.
TripAdvisor's compilation of 10 best restaurants of Yerevan TripAdvisօr is constantly updating information on the best restaurants and cafes in Yerevan, based on feedback from travelers.