CoE delegation pays homage to Armenian Genocide victims

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of Europe on Thursday, October 5 visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Tsitsernakaberd, Yerevan.

PSC permanent Chair Walter Stevens and EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalsky laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the eternal fire, also paying tribute to the memory of those who perished with a moment of silence.

The delegation then toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, with Stevens leaving a note in the book of memories afterwards.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenian in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.