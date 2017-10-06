Armenia's Mountea starts herbal tea exports, hopes to expand soon

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia, founder Davit Mnatsakanyan told PanARMENIAN.Net

"While the volume of tea exported is not big for now - only 4000 tea packs have been shipped - the most important thing is that the ice has been broken, we are moving forward with slow but confident steps. Our product is sold in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi," Mnatsakanyan said.

Also, the Mountea founder said he hopes to soon export the ecologically-friendly Armenian tea to other Russian cities as well.

"Our initiative has a social component too: we purchase raw materials directly from villagers, in an attempt to help solve the problem of unemployment in the provinces of the country," Mnatsakanyan said.

According to him, the company now produces 4 types of tea - thyme, peppermint, St. John's wort and chamomile.