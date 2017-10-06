'Architects of Denial' a powerful look at Armenian Genocide: LATimes
October 6, 2017 - 14:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The powerful documentary “Architects of Denial” posits that denying such world atrocities as the 1915-18 killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire, which became the modern republic of Turkey, results only in history repeating itself, The Los Angeles Times said in its review of the documentary which premieres in select U.S. theaters on Friday, October 6.
According to the article, producer-director David Lee George persuasively backs up this theory by taking a frank look at the horrors of the Armenian Genocide as well as the modern-day persecution of Armenians by forces in Turkey and its ally, Azerbaijan.
"The movie also deftly places the systematic annihilation of Armenians within the context of latter-day genocides in such places as Sudan, Rwanda, Cambodia and Guatemala. Most dramatic, however, is the narrative’s chilling reminder of how a lack of accountability over the Armenian Genocide led Adolf Hitler to believe that the world would also turn a blind eye to his 'Final Solution,'" LA Times says.
"George combines a wide array of strong, if at times grisly, archival footage and photos with remarkable interviews with two centenarian survivors of the killings, plus moving commentary from many Armenians whose relatives perished in that first massacre and/or more recent conflicts across Azerbaijan."
Historians, academics, genocide experts, authors and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange also provide perspective about such issues as how the United States (taken to task here at great length), Britain and others, under political pressure from the Turkish government, which disputes that a Genocide took place, officially avoid using the G-word to describe this historical reality.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenian in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Iraqi forces make new advance south of strategic Huwija district Led by Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units), the Iraqi Armed Forces began the day by advancing from two different axis.
Armenia PM, Samsung vice president review joint IT projects Prime minister Karen Karapetyan on October 6 met Samsung Executive Vice President, chief of mobile division Choi Kyung-sik.
Armenia, Minsk Group committed to peaceful Karabakh settlement President Serzh Sargsyan on October 6 met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh process.
Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon 2017 slated for October 15 Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon is a professionally organized event, certified by AIMS (international association of marathons).