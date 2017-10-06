Armenia FM, OSCE envoys talk Armenian-Azeri presidential meeting

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on Friday, October 6 discussed issues concerning an upcoming meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents.

Co-chairs Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States are currently on an official visit in Yerevan.

At the meeting, the sides weighed in on the current situation on the Nagorno Karabakh contact line, as well as Armenia and the co-chairs' joint efforts in the peace process.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs said in a statement earlier that they are organizing a meeting between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan.