Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon 2017 slated for October 15

PanARMENIAN.Net - Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia and Repat Armenia Foundation have announced the start of Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon project, one of the most important sports events in Armenia. As has already become a tradition, in October thousands of runners, both local and from abroad, will gather in Yerevan to test their strengths in 5km, 10km and 21km distances. This year the organizers expect up to 2500 participants.

“Bringing togetherness and happiness is in the core of the Coca-Cola brand. Yerevan Half Marathon is a great occasion to not only spread the running culture but also to unite people, bring them together to support each other, to celebrate and have fun. It also pushes them to set higher targets and achieve those. All these resonate with our values and we are glad to support this project already for the second year in a row”, said Christoph Speck, General Manager of Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia.

Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon is open for both professional and recreational runners, despite their experience level. It has four distances: 1 km, designated specially for kids from 6-12 years old, as well as 5km, 10km and 21km. In addition to the main running event, open running trainings are held in the frame of Yerevan Half Marathon Running Club. These trainings, organized 3 times per week, are open for all willing and offer a convenient way to get a team workout, as well as receive tips and guidelines form professional coaches.

“Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon has an important mission of promoting healthy lifestyle and sports tourism in Armenia, making it more attractive for visiting and repatriation. Every year the Half Marathon involves more and more people of all ages into the healthy habit or running. Our goal is to build the most prominent sport event in the greater region. I would like to thank all our partners, including Coca-Cola Company and Yerevan City Administration for supporting this great initiative“ Anahit Adamyan, Deputy Director of Repat Armenia and Race Director of Yerevan Half Marathon.

Apart from the monetary prizes set for winners of 5km, 10km and 21km routes, Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia has a special surprise for the fastest 10km and 21km male and female runners living in Armenia. The Company will provide them with a year’s supply of its Bonaqua water – distributing 730l to each of the 4 runners.

Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon has as well a charity component: runners with disabilities will participate in the race, competing on the 5 km course. In addition, participants of the Half Marathon can support “Teach for Armenia”, “AGBU Children's Centers”, “Orran” and “Bari tnak” charitable projects, making donations online, while filling in their registration forms. To take part in the run all participants must register at www.yerevan21.am.

Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon is a professionally organized event, certified by AIMS (international association of marathons), and its route complies with international standards.

Apart from Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia, Repat Armenia Foundation and Yerevan Municipality, the team of organizers includes as well Converse Bank - the official bank of the half marathon - Tri-Club Yerevan triathlon club, Armenian Runners Club, Barry and ShopIn,.