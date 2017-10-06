Armenia PM, Samsung vice president review joint IT projects

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Friday, October 6 met Samsung Executive Vice President, chief of mobile division Choi Kyung-sik to discuss issues concerning projects that the South Korean company is implemented in the Armenian IT sector.

According to the Samsung official, work is underway to successfully carry out the projects in question as they aim to offer new innovative solutions to the Armenian market.

Karapetyan hailed Samsung's proposals and offered the government's support.

Also, the sides discussed the possibility for Samsung to implement other projects in Armenia too.