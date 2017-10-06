Iraqi forces make new advance south of strategic Huwija district
October 6, 2017 - 19:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi Armed Forces continue their rapid advance near the strategic Huwija District, liberating several sites from the Islamic State (IS) terror organization, Al-Masdar news reported on Friday, October 6.
Led by Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units), the Iraqi Armed Forces began the day by advancing from two different axis, resulting in the liberation of several towns, including Al-Muhammadiyah.
The biggest advance by the Iraqi Armed Forces came from the southern axis of Huwija, where the aforementioned town of Al-Muhammadiyah is located.
The operation to liberate Huwija began late last month, when the Iraqi Prime Minister, Haidar Al-‘Abadi, announced the start of this imperative offensive to clear central Iraq.
