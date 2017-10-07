New French envoy vows maximum efforts for better ties with Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly-appointed French ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote has vowed to make maximum efforts to further expand and deepen "the exclusive relations" between the two countries.

Lacote was presenting his credentials to foreign minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan on Friday, October 6.

At the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, the high-level political dialogue, interaction within international structures, the further expansion of the strong legal framework, active inter-parliamentary contacts, diverse educational and cultural ties.

Also, Nalbandian stressed the importance of France's role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The new ambassador speaks seven languages: French, German, Russian, Spanish, Estonian, Hungarian, Serbo-Croatian.