// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

New French envoy vows maximum efforts for better ties with Armenia

New French envoy vows maximum efforts for better ties with Armenia
October 7, 2017 - 11:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly-appointed French ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote has vowed to make maximum efforts to further expand and deepen "the exclusive relations" between the two countries.

Lacote was presenting his credentials to foreign minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan on Friday, October 6.

At the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, the high-level political dialogue, interaction within international structures, the further expansion of the strong legal framework, active inter-parliamentary contacts, diverse educational and cultural ties.

Also, Nalbandian stressed the importance of France's role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The new ambassador speaks seven languages: French, German, Russian, Spanish, Estonian, Hungarian, Serbo-Croatian.

 Top stories
RPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUURPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUU
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Armenia opposition party says has no partners in political arenaArmenia opposition party says has no partners in political arena
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC: Ruling Republicans readying Armenia for Sargsyan’s premiershipANC: Ruling Republicans readying Armenia for Sargsyan’s premiership
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
Armenia’s ARFD not discussing leaving coalition with ruling RPAArmenia’s ARFD not discussing leaving coalition with ruling RPA
The issue of leaving the coalition is off Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun's agenda, Davit Lokyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
Armenia must determine extent of cooperation with West: U.S., UK
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia
Yerevan: No clarity over Armenian-Azeri presidents meeting
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Karabakh frontline remained relatively calm over past week The Karabakh frontline units continue retaining the upper hand on the contact line and taking necessary steps to protect their positions.
Sergei Parajanov, one of world's greatest visual poets: Varsity Maddy Pulman-Jones pays particular focus to the works of Sergei Parajanov, a Soviet film director and artist of Armenian descent.
Armenia's Levon Aronian is definitely the 'man of the month' - ChessBase "On September 30th, he tied the knot with long time girlfriend / fiancée, Arianne Caoili. Quite a momentous September!" ChessBase says.
Yemeni forces say ready to attack Saudi Arabia Sharaf Luqman said the current stage of defending the country and confronting the Saudi-led aggression is the most important one.