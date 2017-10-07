"Game Of Thrones" season 8 goes into production October 8

PanARMENIAN.Net - The "Game of Thrones" cast will have their first table read for the final season on Sunday, October 8, actor Liam Cunningham, aka Ser Davos Seaworth, told AM to DM host Saeed Jones.

The fans, however, have a long time to wait until the final season premieres on HBO, since Season 8 is rumored to air in 2019.

Cunningham said that even though he hasn't seen any of the scripts yet, he's flying out to Belfast to join the rest of the actors for the table read.

They'll be reading through the first three episodes on Sunday, the remaining three episodes on Monday, they'll spend the next week rehearsing, and then they will finally begin filming the following week.

"Basically, my ass belongs to HBO for as long as it takes to get this project done," Cunningham joked.