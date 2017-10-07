Syrian military reopens key Palmyra highway

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military announced the reopening of the Palmyra-Sukhnah Highway in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate after a week long operation against the Islamic State (ISIS) near the strategic city of Al-Sukhnah, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a report from the military, the Palmyra-Sukhnah Highway was reopened after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) successfully expelled the Islamic State terrorists from the Al-Hayl Gas Field that is located south of Al-Sukhnah.

The report added that the Syrian Arab Army is now attempting to clear the remaining points under the Islamic State’s control along the Sukhnah-Deir ez-Zor Highway.

In order to reopen this highway, the Syrian Arab Army will need to retake the key town of Al-Shoulah, which is located directly west of Deir ez-Zor’s provincial capital.