BlackBerry coming back with an all-touchscreen Motion

October 7, 2017 - 15:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - BlackBerry's back. Again. The company's latest phone, an all-touchscreen affair will be called the BlackBerry Motion. That's courtesy of an image and information from Evan Blass, a serial leaker with a strong track record for accuracy, CNet reports.

The BlackBerry Motion is a follow-up to the KeyOne, the first phone released under TCL's licensing agreement with BlackBerry to build and sell the devices. BlackBerry has detached itself from the hardware side, focusing on business security and software.

TCL, best known for making budget televisions and phones (under the Alcatel OneTouch brand), hopes to win some business customers of its own with its take on the BlackBerry family. The Motion is intended to show that the KeyOne isn't a one-off product, and that TCL intends to create a new portfolio of products with the BlackBerry name.

A spokesman for TCL wasn't available for comment.

