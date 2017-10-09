Azerbaijani textbook features map of Greater Armenia
October 9, 2017 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azeri social media users have posted a picture of a map of Greater Armenia they found in school textbooks on the history of Azerbaijan.
In a 10th grade textbook, the Russian sector features a map showing what is known as sea so sea Armenia which includes parts of present-day Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia and Turkey, Vesti.Az reports.
Authored by nine historians, the textbook was published in Baku this year with a circulation of 7,000 copies.
The phrase "sea to sea Armenia" is a popular expression used by Armenians to refer to the kingdom of Tigranes which extended from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army resumes offensive for strategic highway to Deir ez-Zor According to a military report, the Syrian Army should clean-up the remaining IS-occupied territories this week and reopen the highway.
"The Ottoman Lieutenant" brushes over Armenian Genocide details Historians are in agreement that the Armenian Genocide did in fact happen and was perpetuated by the Ottoman government, the article says.
Harry Potter's childhood home up for sale De Vere House, according to property agents Carter Jonas, was owned by the De Vere family from the 14th century to the 17th century.
Iran says cooperating with Russia, Turkey on 'regional, global issues' Tehran has continuous cooperation and consultation with Moscow and Ankara on the regional and international issues, including Syria.