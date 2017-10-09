Karabakh FM, California lawmakers discuss Artsakh's int'l recognition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) foreign minister Masis Mayilian said at a meeting with a group of California lawmakers that the international recognition of Karabakh's independence would become an important contribution to strengthening peace and security in the region․

Welcoming the legislators visit to Artsakh on Sunday, October 8, the foreign minister stressed the importance of the resolution adopted jointly by the California State Assembly and State Senate in support of Artsakh's independence, as well as expressed confidence that the international recognition would contribute greatly to strengthening peace and security in the region.

Mayilian noted that in recent years Artsakh and California have created solid basis for developing relations in different sectors, and it is time to put the cooperation on a practical track. In this context, the sides discussed the perspective areas for cooperation.

Weighing in on the current situation in the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict, the foreign minister stressed the need to create appropriate conditions for moving the peace process forward.

Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) leads the California legislative delegation tour of Armenia and Karabakh with Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblymember Marc Levine, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, and Assemblymember Dante Acosta.