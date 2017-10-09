Karabakh FM, California lawmakers discuss Artsakh's int'l recognition
October 9, 2017 - 13:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) foreign minister Masis Mayilian said at a meeting with a group of California lawmakers that the international recognition of Karabakh's independence would become an important contribution to strengthening peace and security in the region․
Welcoming the legislators visit to Artsakh on Sunday, October 8, the foreign minister stressed the importance of the resolution adopted jointly by the California State Assembly and State Senate in support of Artsakh's independence, as well as expressed confidence that the international recognition would contribute greatly to strengthening peace and security in the region.
Mayilian noted that in recent years Artsakh and California have created solid basis for developing relations in different sectors, and it is time to put the cooperation on a practical track. In this context, the sides discussed the perspective areas for cooperation.
Weighing in on the current situation in the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict, the foreign minister stressed the need to create appropriate conditions for moving the peace process forward.
Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) leads the California legislative delegation tour of Armenia and Karabakh with Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblymember Marc Levine, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, and Assemblymember Dante Acosta.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army resumes offensive for strategic highway to Deir ez-Zor According to a military report, the Syrian Army should clean-up the remaining IS-occupied territories this week and reopen the highway.
"The Ottoman Lieutenant" brushes over Armenian Genocide details Historians are in agreement that the Armenian Genocide did in fact happen and was perpetuated by the Ottoman government, the article says.
Harry Potter's childhood home up for sale De Vere House, according to property agents Carter Jonas, was owned by the De Vere family from the 14th century to the 17th century.
Iran says cooperating with Russia, Turkey on 'regional, global issues' Tehran has continuous cooperation and consultation with Moscow and Ankara on the regional and international issues, including Syria.