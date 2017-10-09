48 hours in Armenia's beautiful capital: The Huntr

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first time Armenia’s beauty strikes you is from the window of the plane. The second time is as soon as you step out of the airport in Yerevan – you are instantly transported inside the pages of the history books you read in school, The Huntr magazine says in a colorful article about the Armenian capital, offering tips to make most of your visit in Yerevan.

"There are many, many things to do in Armenia and if history and culture are at the top of your to-do list when travelling, then this is most certainly the country for you. While there is so much to know, do, and see in Armenia and its other cities, for now, let’s focus on Yerevan."

Yerevan is the largest city in the country and it is, to say the least, full of life, the feature says.

From its beautiful parks, cool cafes, and underground pubs – this city is for millennials. If you are planning to spend the weekend in Yerevan, The Huntr has curated a kind of guidebook for you.

"If you’re staying in an Airbnb, take advantage of the free breakfast that your host is serving you. There is no better way to start your day than with a belly full of gorgeous food. Here, we were served Russian pancakes with homemade apricot jam, Armenian cookies from the nearby bakery, fresh fruits and freshly brewed Armenian coffee," it says.

Strolling around the Opera House is a must.

"While you’re in the city and there is a show in the Opera House, book a ticket and go inside. If not, just stroll around and appreciate the architecture and the things around this famous tourist spot. Take photos of the statues and enjoy seeing its locals spend their day around the area," the article continues.

"Live a little, eat more! Enjoy the long walk from the Opera House along the city centre neighbourhood. Many restaurants are open on the sidewalk.

"Your trip to the ‘Pink City’ won’t be complete without visiting the Republic Square. This massive, circular square in the centre of Yerevan will bring you back to the country’s past. If you stay long enough admiring this view, you’ll see the crowd gathered around the Dancing Fountains."

Armenians can drink and dance until the morning, and you should totally party with the locals at one of the pubs that Yerevan hosts.

Also, get a tatoo, the article suggests, at the same time reccomending to take a walk in Tumanyan Park,make a pitstop at a local supermarket,ride the underground metro, enjoy coffee in Freedom Park, and shop for vintage gems and souvenirs at Vernissage.