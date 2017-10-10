// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Pro-war Azeri diplomat running for UNESCO chief gets only two votes

Pro-war Azeri diplomat running for UNESCO chief gets only two votes
October 10, 2017 - 11:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani diplomat Polad Bulbuloglu has collected only two votes in the battle for the post of of Director General of UNESCO.

Bulbuloglu has said that Azerbaijan is ready settle the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict by the use of force.

Throughout his carrer,Bulbuloglu has showed no respect for moral integrity, humanitarian and cultural values or diversity regardless of his political agenda, ethnicity, race or religion.

"Baku's hypocrisy is boundless: the ambassador who advocated for war wants to head UNESCO," Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a tweet when Bulbuloglu's nomination was announced.

