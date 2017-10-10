VivaCell-MTS offers 'gold' numbers to Samsung Galaxy Note 8 buyers

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS on Tuesday, October 10 announced a surprise for the buyers of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphones.

The South Korean giant's latest innovation joined the wide range of mobile devices offered at the Armenian company's service centers nearly a month ago.

Now, purchasing Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphones from VivaCell-MTS service centers users can get a 'gold' number free of charge.