VivaCell-MTS offers 'gold' numbers to Samsung Galaxy Note 8 buyers
October 10, 2017 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS on Tuesday, October 10 announced a surprise for the buyers of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphones.
The South Korean giant's latest innovation joined the wide range of mobile devices offered at the Armenian company's service centers nearly a month ago.
Now, purchasing Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphones from VivaCell-MTS service centers users can get a 'gold' number free of charge.
Top stories
The app supports Armenian, Russian and English languages, and has already partnered with a number of cafés, pizza places and restaurants.
This year, Apple added Portrait Lighting mode, which lets you add professional lighting looks to your photos.
"The app has gone through a normal growth process, with no global PR promotion having been implemented yet," Avanesyan said.
Putting dedicated AI chips in mobile devices allows for faster processing, longer battery life, and greater user security.
Partner news
Latest news
Mourinho thinks Henrikh Mkhitaryan is better than Arsenal star Mesut Ozil Manchester United are being linked with a move for Ozil, who looks increasingly likely to leave Arsenal in the near future.
Cyprus' Stella Kyriakides elected new president of PACE Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus, EPP/CD) was elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
French-Armenian MP: Macron may play active role in Karabakh process French-Armenian lawmaker Danièle Cazarian, who has arrived in Armenia to obtain citizenship, has expressed a wish to visit Artsakh.
NATO says no worries over Turkey's S-400 deal with Russia Jens Stoltenberg said it was a sovereign decision and that he had talked it through with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.